E.C. Matthews: Selected 16th in G League Draft
The Erie BayHawks picked Matthews 16th overall in the 2019 G League Draft.
Matthews spent last season playing internationally in Finland, but he returned to the US for Summer League with the Grizzlies and has found a new home in Erie to continue his professional career. He averaged 11 points, 2.7 rebounds, one steal and one assist over 18.4 minutes per game with Kouvat last season.
