E.C. Matthews: Selected 16th in G League Draft

The Erie BayHawks picked Matthews 16th overall in the 2019 G League Draft.

Matthews spent last season playing internationally in Finland, but he returned to the US for Summer League with the Grizzlies and has found a new home in Erie to continue his professional career. He averaged 11 points, 2.7 rebounds, one steal and one assist over 18.4 minutes per game with Kouvat last season.

Our Latest Stories