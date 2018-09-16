E.C. Matthews: Signs with Finnish club

Matthews signed a one-year contract with Finnish professional basketball team Kouvot Kouvola, Sportando reports.

After failing to garner a selection in this year's draft, Matthews latched on with the Grizzlies for summer league. He wound up playing in three games, but averaged a meager 1.3 points over 3.7 minutes. It wasn't enough of an opportunity to earn him a look elsewhere in the league ahead of the upcoming season, so he'll now head overseas to Finland. Look for Matthews to try and continue his development there and he could return to the United States next year if he finds interest in the NBA or if he opts to play in the G-League.