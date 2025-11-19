If you're looking for fantasy basketball value, all-around producers averaging 10+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists offer it in bunches. These versatile players boost multiple fantasy basketball categories simultaneously, making them ideal targets for your NBA fantasy team. With NBA depth charts constantly shifting due to NBA injuries and lineup changes, monitoring these triple-threat contributors provides a strategic edge in both category and points leagues.

Veteran All-Around Fantasy Options

Russell Westbrook has played more than 20 minutes in 11 of his 14 appearances this season, with the first two games of the season accounting for two of the three outings where he played less than 20. He also came off the bench for three straight games before seeing his first start of the campaign, but since then, he has started in eight of 11 games. In his third game of the year, he dropped 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, which was the first real flash of what he has been able to deliver for the Kings. He is up to three double-doubles and two triple-doubles, while averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals on the season, showing he is still one of the best all-around contributors in the game.

In his 17th NBA season, James Harden stands out as the most steady and effective contributor on his team, while injuries continue to take a toll on his most highly-rated teammates. He remains one of the league's best offensive talents, averaging 26.2 points per game, while shooting an average of 37.6 percent from deep and 92.2 percent from the foul line. His ability to shine as a distributor has elevated his game for years, and he is on pace to average over eight assists per game for the eighth time in his career. Meanwhile, he has averaged over 5.0 rebounds for 12 straight seasons, but his 6.3 rebounds per game this season is his most since 2021-22.

Draymond Green is certainly not off to his best start, shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from the foul line. However, he continues to do a great job chipping in across the board, most notably by racking up assists with his high-IQ playmaking, a trait he has displayed for most of his career. While his 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds are average for his position at best, his 5.7 assists per game are what set him apart from the bunch. The Warriors are a long way from their championship days, but Green still has his main target, Stephen Curry, who has surely been the one to finish many of the plays that led to assists for the big man. It is also likely that Green rediscovers his touch from the foul line, as this is the first time in his career that he is shooting below 65.0 percent from the stripe.

Stat Stuffers of the Future

Luka Doncic continues to dominate the stat sheet. Leading with an incredible scoring touch and excellent passing. He also does a great job using his 6-foot-6 build to take his production to another level with impressive rebounding. Doncic is shooting 47.2 percent from the field through 11 appearances this season, and he is also averaging a career-best 1.9 steals per game. He is the type of player that could likely put up numbers on any team, but he is surrounded by a strong unit with the Lakers, where Austin Reaves provides great support to help relieve the pressure in the backcourt, while Deandre Ayton, and now, LeBron James, who just made his season debut, are ideal targets to feed for easy buckets in the frontcourt.

Jaime Jaquez turned heads with a hot start to the season, averaging 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 30.3 minutes per game, exclusively out of a bench role. His production shows a major leap over his sophomore season, which was slightly underwhelming compared to his rookie year. Nonetheless, he is reaching new heights in his third campaign, including shooting a career-best 52.8 percent from the field. With his 6-foot-6 frame and passing ability, Jaquez has all the tools to continue to make an impact across the stat sheet. In the past, he has had trouble maintaining significant playingtime, but injuries in the Heat's lineup have allowed him to enjoy a worry-free start. On the other hand, Tyler Herro is on track to return to action in the next few weeks, which could cut into Jaquez's time, especially if he falls into any kind of slump.

Amen Thompson is averaging more than four assists per game for the first time in his three seasons. He is putting up career highs of 17.3 points and 5.2 assists per game, and he continues to make an impact on the glass with 6.1 rebounds per game despite working within a lineup filled with players that attack the boards. With the absence of Fred VanVleet, Thompson has been handling the starting point-guard job for the Rockets, which is proving to be an area that he is more than capable of managing and is surely contributing to his new levels of success. His shooting percentages have taken a slight dip compared to last season, but at 22 years old, he is more than likely to continue to develop his game in a positive direction, which would have him on track to be one of the league's best producers.

Scottie Barnes is off to a dominant start, standing out as one of the league's most well-rounded volume contributors, averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks, with just 1.9 turnovers in 32.7 minutes per game. He is surrounded by strong offensive players in the Raptors' lineup, but his skillset remains unique thanks to a great ability to battle and score in the paint. He is also shooting career-bests 50.2 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the foul line, indicating that he is using more discretion and refining his approach with experience. Additionally, his size and determination make him a legitimate defensive force and suggest that he will continue to round out his production with contributions on both ends of the floor.

Dyson Daniels has shown a significant drop in his points per game, going from 14.1 last season, down to 8.9 this season. However, he is also averaging career highs of 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, as he has done a great job stepping up as a distributor in the absence of Trae Young. Daniels made a splash last season with his uncanny defensive ability, racking up a whopping 3.0 steals per game, and he is keeping up the good work on that end with 2.3 steals per game this season. However, he is shooting just 61.9 percent from the foul line, where he has yet to shoot better than 65.0 percent in his career, and he is shooting a career-low 23.1 percent from deep. Looking ahead, his assist numbers may take a hit when Young returns, which could make a notable impact on his overall productivity, especially if he does not get his shooting on track.

Alperen Sengun has shown for a few seasons now that he is a certified stat-sheet stuffer, and he is at it again, averaging 23.0 points along with career highs of 10.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. His ability to show improvement nearly across the board is a testament to his own work ethic but also an indication that the arrival of Kevin Durant, and the current composition of the lineup is working in his favor. His dexterity, vision, and timing are rare skills at the center position, mirrored by only a few players, including Nikola Jokic, and Domantas Sabonis. These are skills that will ensure Sengun stays at the heart of the action and has a good chance of picking up stats on virtually every possession.

Other players averaging at least 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists (these players have been highlighted within one of my previous three weekly articles):

Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey, Jrue Holiday, Austin Reaves, Stephon Castle, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Johnson, Jamal Murray, Julius Randle.