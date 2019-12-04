Earnest Ross: Cut loose by South Bay
Ross was waived by the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.
Ross averaged fewer than five minutes of action during his four appearances with South Bay this season, notching 1.8 points and 1.3 boards. He will now head to waivers with a chance to become a free agent if unclaimed.
