Edmond Sumner: Best game of season
Sumner produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal during Friday's 113-110 win over visiting Delaware.
Sumner had his best game as a Mad Ant this season, as he recorded a new season high in points and rebounds. Through nine games played with Fort Wayne, the former Xavier star is averaging 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
