Sumner produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal during Friday's 113-110 win over visiting Delaware.

Sumner had his best game as a Mad Ant this season, as he recorded a new season high in points and rebounds. Through nine games played with Fort Wayne, the former Xavier star is averaging 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories