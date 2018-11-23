Edmond Sumner: Drops 20-plus points again
Sumner tallied 28 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the loss Wednesday to the Hustle.
Every single Mad Ants starter finished the game with double-digit points, but it was Sumner who led the charge, posting yet another 20-point scoring outing. Sumner is one of the highest scoring players in the G League and should be among one of the top options in fantasy.
