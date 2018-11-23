Sumner tallied 28 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the loss Wednesday to the Hustle.

Every single Mad Ants starter finished the game with double-digit points, but it was Sumner who led the charge, posting yet another 20-point scoring outing. Sumner is one of the highest scoring players in the G League and should be among one of the top options in fantasy.

