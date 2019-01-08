Edmond Sumner: Scores 30 in win
Sumner posted 30 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two steals, one rebound and one blocked shot in the 122-108 win over Stockton.
Sumner didn't provide much in the peripheral stats, but he didn't need to given his shooting acumen. Connecting on over 70 percent of his shots from the field, Sumner was easily the team's leading scorer, working off the frontcourt combo of Alize Johnson and Ike Anigbogu to get easy baskets. Sumner has quietly taken over as the Mad Ants' primary scorer, averaging 21.8 points and 48.4 percent field goal percentage in 13 games this season.
