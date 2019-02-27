Sumner posted 34 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in the 122-115 loss Tuesday to the Charge.

Sumner made his return to the G League after spending just over a month with the Pacers, receiving a few starts in between as Indiana grappled with a lack of depth in the backcourt. The return to Fort Wayne means Jordan Barnett and Ike Nwamu will likely see less minutes, as the two had been essentially soaking up more playing time at small forward and shooting guard, respectively.