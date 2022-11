Abogidi registered 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 win over Santa Cruz.

Abogidi missed just one shot from the field en route to his third double-digit scoring performance of the campaign. Across four appearances, the 21-year-old has averaged 14.2 points per game on 71 percent shooting from the field.