Abogidi tallied eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 104-88 loss to Oklahoma City.

Abogidi struggled from the field but salvaged his production by grabbing a season-high nine boards. Across five appearances, the 21-year-old has averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.