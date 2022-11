Abogidi notched 23 points (9-10 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 134-125 loss to Oklahoma City.

Abogidi dominated the paint in his G League debut and finished second on the team in points and rebounds. The 21-year-old will look to continue his hot start to the campaign against Salt Lake City on Sunday.