Abogidi tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-106 loss to South Bay.

Abogidi finished with at least 20 points for the first time since Nov. 4 and notched season highs in rebounds and blocks. Across 13 appearances, the 21-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 20.0 minutes per game.