Abogidi produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 110-95 win over Oklahoma City.

Abogidi was efficient from the field en route to his fourth double-digit scoring performances of the campaign. Across six appearances, the 21-year-old has averaged 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds across 23.6 minutes per game.