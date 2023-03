Anosike tallied four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one block in six minutes during Thursday's 128-125 loss to the Ontario Clippers.

Anosike was acquired by the Legends on March 18 after spending the majority of the season with Salt Lake. He is averaging 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.1 minutes across six games in 2022-23.