The Bucks released Montgomery on Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee brought in Montgomery for training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal, but the undrafted rookie out of the Kentucky was always viewed as a longshot to crack the 15-man opening night roster. The Bucks will still retain Montgomery's G League rights, making the 21-year-old eligible to join the organization's affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.