Onu logged six points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 overtime loss to Austin.

Onu played 28 minutes during the Hustle's season opener against Lakeland on Nov. 4 but has seen a downturn in playing time since then. While he was perfect from the floor during Tuesday's overtime defeat, he hasn't had a significant role early in the year.