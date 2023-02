Payton produced 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 138-137 loss to Greensboro.

Payton dominated during his 2022-23 G League debut. The 28-year-old point guard was one of three Mad Ants to score at least 20 points and dished out a team-high 10 assists en route to a double-double.