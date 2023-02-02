Payton signed a G League contract Wednesday and is expected to be assigned to a team in the near future, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

The 28-year-old Payton was a lottery pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and enjoyed some success early in his career, but he's struggled to stick anywhere on a long-term basis since being dealt away by Orlando in February 2018. He's since bounced around between the Suns, Pelicans and Knicks before reaching free agency following the 2021-22 season after a second stint with Phoenix. After the veteran point guard was unable to find an opportunity with an NBA team ahead of training camp or during the first half of the current season, he'll head to the G League in an attempt to revive his downward-trending career.