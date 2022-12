Brooks mustered 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-105 loss to Cleveland.

Brooks broke out of a three-game slump to notch his first double-digit scoring outing since Nov. 27. Across nine appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 8.0 points while shooting 44.1 percent from three.