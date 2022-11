Brooks (back) totaled 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-93 win over the Charge.

Brooks hadn't played since Nov. 10 due to a back injury, but he didn't show any signs of the injury as he notched a double-double during his return. The 24-year-old is averaging 30.3 minutes across his first two games of the G League season, so it appears he'll have a major role for Fort Wayne now that he's healthy.