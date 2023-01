Brooks totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 129-123 win over Wisconsin.

Brooks was lights-out en route to a season-high 18 points, marking his first double-digit outing since Dec. 10. He also finished with at least five rebounds and five assists for just the third time during the campaign.