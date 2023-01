Brooks mustered eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 129-91 loss to College Park.

Brooks continues to garner a heavy workload, but he's failed to consistently produce quality numbers. Across 24 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 23.7 minutes per game.