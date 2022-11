Brooks (back) produced eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to Sioux Falls.

Brooks returned from a two-game absence due to a back injury and didn't appear limited as he played 27 minutes. The 24-year-old guard figures to have a solid role for Fort Wayne in his first professional season.