Brooks mustered 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-116 win over Lakeland.

Brooks finished with at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds for just the fourth time this season. Across 27 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 24.3 minutes per game.