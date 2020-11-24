The Suns waived Okobo on Monday.

Okobo's dismissal doesn't come as a major surprise with the Suns having already added four guards (Chris Paul, E'Twaun Moore and Langston Galloway and Ty-Shon Alexander) through trades and free agency this offseason while moving on from only three others (Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque). The first pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Okobo struggled with the jump in competition from France over his first two seasons in North America. He appeared in 108 career games (19 starts) for the Suns, averaging 4.8 points and 2.2 assists in 15.5 minutes while shooting 39.5 percent from the field.