Okobo registered 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over Iowa.

Okobo looked overmatched at the NBA level during a two-year stint with the Suns, but he looked completely comfortable orchestrating the offense for Long Island in this one. He is expected to be one of the Nets' most important players simply because he has 108 games of NBA experience under his belt, and he backed that up with a strong season-opening performance.