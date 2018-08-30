Elijah Bryant: Signs deal with Israeli team
Bryant has agreed to a contract with Israeli club Hapoel Eilat, Sportnado.com reports.
Bryant spent his final two collegiate seasons at Brigham Young, where he was voted to the WCC All-Conference First Team last year. After going undrafted, he played 35 summer league minutes for the 76ers. Ultimately, he didn't make a big enough impression with NBA organizations to garner a contract. So, he's opted to go overseas.
