Cain (elbow) recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal during Monday's loss to Ontario.

Cain returned to the lineup after missing the team's previous matchup with an elbow injury. Cain made his first start of the season and finished Monday's outing in double figures offensively for the first time since Jan. 6.