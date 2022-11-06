Hughes produced four points (2-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 29 minutes in Saturday's 112-102 win in Windy City.

Before fouling out, Hughes managed to put up eight shots within two feet of the basket but was only able to convert a pair. The 24-year-old has struggled shooting in the season's first two games, making just six of his 25 shot attempts and going 2-for-11 from beyond the arc.