Hughes posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, an assist, four steals and two blocks in 21 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 win over Austin.

Hughes played a critical role in the third quarter, scoring eight points and recording a pair of steals and blocks. While he's struggled offensively through his first 14 games, he's contributed on defense and is averaging 1.5 steals per contest.