Hughes (undisclosed) logged 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during the Herd's 153-132 loss at Delaware on Monday.

Hughes has an average of 14.3 points across his last four G League games. While the guard is healthy, he will be a part of Wisconsin's backup backcourt, with Jordan Bone and Lindell Wigginton being more preferred.