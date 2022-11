Hughes compiled 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and four steals in 30 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 loss to Cleveland.

Coming off the bench, Hughes produced immediately and scored 12 of his 20 points in eight first-quarter minutes. It was easily his most productive game of the season. He's made just 32.6 percent of his shots in the season's first four games and is averaging 9.0 points a contest.