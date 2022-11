Hughes tallied 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes in Tuesday's 137-112 win over Motor City.

Hughes started the game and put together one of his better efforts of the season. Seventeen of his 22 points came after halftime as he went 7-for-11 from the field in 16 minutes. Even after his strong performance Tuesday, he's still made only 38.8 percent of his shots through the season's first six contests.