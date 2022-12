Hughes amassed 12 points (5-20 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block in 35 minutes in Sunday's 142-96 loss in Sioux Falls.

Hughes -- playing for the first time since November 19 after missing four games with an undisclosed illness -- started and was rusty after. The 24-year-old has made just 35.0 percent of his shots and 25.5 percent of his three-pointers in nine games this year.