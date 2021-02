Pemberton posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), and an assist across 15 minutes in Tuesday's 108-95 win over G League Iowa.

Pemberton has been one of the last players off the bench this year, recording 13.9 minutes per game. He's an efficient shooter, connecting on 47.8 percent of field goals, but he doesn't get much volume because of the limited usage.