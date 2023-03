Pemberton managed 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during Tuesday's win over the Vipers.

This was Pemberton's best offensive performance since scoring 18 points against Mexico City back on Jan. 20. Pemberton averaged 11.0 points across 38 games played with Santa Cruz.