Terry had 12 points (6-7 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and a block across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss to Delaware.

Terry only missed one shot from the field and ended just two rebounds shy of what would've been his third double-double in as many games. The 24-year-old is already looking like a reliable fantasy contributor for Agua Caliente due to his ability to make an impact on both ends of the court.