Emanuel Terry: Dealt to Sioux Falls
The G League's Canton Charge traded Terry to the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday in exchange for guard Malik Newman.
Terry, a rookie out of Division II Lincoln Memorial, suited up in 20 games for Canton and averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 boards and 1.8 blocks in 21.7 minutes per contest. He'll presumably slot into the Sioux Falls frontcourt rotation right away and try and make a case for a 10-day contract from an NBA team at some point this season.
