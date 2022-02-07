Terry recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 99-91 defeat to the Legends.

Fresh off of snapping for 26 points and 15 rebounds in the team's previous game, Terry fell back down to earth but was still able to produce in the loss. The Lincoln Memorial product was one of two Stockton players to reach 15 points while he shot 66.7 percent from the floor as well. Terry continues to be one of the more consistent options for Stockton this season.