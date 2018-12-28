Terry generated nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks over 21 minutes Thursday against Grand Rapids.

Terry continues to post respectable final lines across 17 games in the G League, now averaging 7.8 points along with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest. The 22-year-old forward should continue to serve as a starter given his success this year.