Terry notched 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five steals across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss against Rio Grande.

Terry ended the game as the Clippers' second-best scorer while also pacing the team in rebounds, so he had a clear impact on both ends of the court. Terry has limited NBA experience but played in Turkey in the past, and he should be a decent two-way player for Agua Caliente due to his previous professional experience.