Terry posted 20 points (10-12 FG, 0-4 FT), five rebounds and a blocked shot in the win Friday over the Blue Coats.

The forward has made his presence felt with the Skyforce, averaging 15.9 points through nine games with his new organization. That's in large part due to an increase in minutes (30.3 up from 21.7 average with the Charge), but he's doing enough on the defensive end in terms of rebounding and blocking shots where it seems unlikely Terry will lose playing time even when the likes of Yante Maten and Gerard Tarin make their inevitable return to the court.