Emanuel Terry: Second straight double-double
Terry tallied 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked in the 126-115 loss to the Hustle on Monday.
This was Terry's second game back from an undisclosed injury, scoring 22 points to go along with 17 rebounds in the aforementioned Saturday contest. The center has quietly developed into a fixture for Sioux Falls, posting a double-double in terms of season averages (15.0 points, 10.1 rebounds).
