Emeka Okafor: Inks camp deal with Philadelphia
Okafor signed Monday with the 76ers on a non-guaranteed contract.
Okafor, a distant cousin of 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor, will attempt an NBA comeback despite having not appeared in a game since the 2012-13 campaign, when he averaged 9.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game with the Wizards. A herniated disc in his neck has prevented Okafor from playing anywhere the last four seasons, but the 34-year-old apparently received a clean bill of health from the 76ers' doctors. Since he's just joining Philadelphia on a camp deal, Okafor faces long odds of winning a spot on the 76ers' 15-man roster, but if he shows in preseason action that he's still a capable anchor on the defensive end, he could generate interest from other teams if he ends up being waived.
