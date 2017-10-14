Emeka Okafor: Let go by 76ers
Okafor's NBA comeback attempt has hit a snag, as the 76ers opted to waive the veteran big man Saturday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
The distant cousin of now former teammate Jahlil Okafor had not appeared in an NBA game since the 2012-13 seaason. The 34-year-old Okafor figured to have a long shot at landing on the team's final roster, but it offered a feel-good story for training camp. He recorded 17 points and 16 rebounds in six exhibition games. While he is unlikely to find a new landing spot, he could be called upon if a team is looking for veteran big man leadership.
