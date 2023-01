Mudiay notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to Long Island.

Mudiay finished second on the bench in scoring while posting a team-high-tying assist total in Wednesday's loss. Mudiay has averaged 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists over his last six games.