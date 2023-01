Mudiay finished with 11 points (3-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and five rebounds over 34 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 win over Westchester.

Mudiay struggled shooting the ball in Sunday's win, but still surpassed the double-digit scoring mark while putting forth an all-around performance. Mudiay has averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists over his last five games.