Mudiay finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 overtime loss to Mexico City.

Mudiay finished second on the team in scoring while leading all Wolves starters in rebounds in a near double-double showing. Mudiay has averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 12 regular season games.