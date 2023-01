Mudiay tallied 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 125-123 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Mudiay led all Wolves bench players in scoring and assists in Friday's loss, finishing second on the team in scoring. Mudiay has averaged 12.0 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds over his last eight games.