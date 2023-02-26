Mudiay finished with 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 148-126 loss to South Bay.

Mudiay led the Wolves in scoring, shots made from three, rebounds and steals in Saturday's defeat. Mudiay has averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds over 15 regular-season games.